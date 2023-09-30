0
Saturday 30 September 2023 - 10:30

Syrian Army Shoots Rerrorists' Drones Down, Shells their Base

Story Code : 1084978
Syrian Army Shoots Rerrorists
The terrorists' drones were destroyed as they were attacking the civilian sites and the Syrian Army's positions in the suburbs of Idlib, Hama, and Latakia.

The Syrian Army added that the position of the armed terrorist groups was also shelled with artillery and a number of them were killed.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in that region without bloodshed.
