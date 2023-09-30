0
Saturday 30 September 2023 - 10:32

Zionist Forces Kill Hamas Member during West Bank Ambush

Story Code : 1084979
The incident took place on Friday near the illegal settlement of Pesagot, which is located to the east of the city of al-Bireh.

The West Bank-based Palestinian health ministry named the victim as Mohammad Jibril Roummaneh, saying he had succumbed to serious injuries he had suffered in the abdomen.

Hamas, which is headquartered in the nearby Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip, issued a statement, describing Roummaneh as a "heroic martyr," who had died while "defending the freedom of [his] people."

Another Palestinian was "lightly" injured during the incident, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The Israeli regime's army alleged that the victims had been targeted after "assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at a military post adjacent to the [settlement] of Psagot."

"Soldiers...identified the suspects and responded with live fire," claimed a statement by the army.

Violence waged by the regime's forces and its illegal settlers has claimed the lives of at least 242 Palestinians so far this year.

Also on Friday, dozens of Palestinians sustained injuries when the Israeli regime's forces used tear gas and gunfire to disperse weekly anti-settlement rallies in the northern part of the West Bank.

According to Palestinian media outlets, the rallies were staged in the Beit Dajan village and the town of Kafr Qaddum, which are located near the city of Nablus.

Ahmad Jibril, head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department in Nablus, said the Israeli regime's troops had attacked protesters in Beit Dajan with rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas bombs, and stun grenades.
