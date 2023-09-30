0
Saturday 30 September 2023 - 10:50

Iran Cautions over Rift Among Muslim Nations

Story Code : 1084988
Iran Cautions over Rift Among Muslim Nations
At least 59 people were killed and many others injured in bomb attacks in two mosques in Pakistan on Friday, as the country faces a dramatic resurgence in violent raids against its security officials and civilians.

In the most serious incident, a suicide bomber killed at least 54 people who were gathering near a mosque to celebrate the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Balochistan province.

A second attack struck a mosque in a police station compound in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing five people and collapsing the building.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

In a message to Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Friday, President Rayeesi said the "blind" action once again showed the terrorists, who have no understanding of the merciful teachings of Islam, pursue "no goal but to sow discord among Muslims".

"However, this time they will also fail to achieve their illegitimate and inhumane objectives," he added.

The Iranian president condemned the "terrorist, anti-religious and anti-human" move and expressed his sympathy and condolences to his Pakistani counterpart and the Muslim nation of the country.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolutely ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the fight against any form of terrorism and extremism," he continued.

The president called on the international community, especially the Muslim countries, to "seriously react to this criminal act and prevent the recurrence of such bitter events”.

Rayeesi expressed hope the perpetrators would be identified and punished as soon as possible.

Pakistan has seen a dramatic surge in armed attacks this year, with hundreds of such incidents recorded in recent months.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the neighbouring Afghan government, currently led by the Taliban, to help stem the rising wave of violence. It has alleged that fighters are using Afghan land as safe havens from which to launch attacks on Pakistan, a charge repeatedly denied by Kabul.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
29 September 2023
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
29 September 2023
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
29 September 2023
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
28 September 2023
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
28 September 2023
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
28 September 2023
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
28 September 2023
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
27 September 2023