Iran Cautions over Rift Among Muslim Nations

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi strongly condemned fatal bombings at two mosques in Pakistan, and further cautioned that terrorists are seeking to create division among Muslims.

At least 59 people were killed and many others injured in bomb attacks in two mosques in Pakistan on Friday, as the country faces a dramatic resurgence in violent raids against its security officials and civilians.In the most serious incident, a suicide bomber killed at least 54 people who were gathering near a mosque to celebrate the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Balochistan province.A second attack struck a mosque in a police station compound in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing five people and collapsing the building.No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.In a message to Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Friday, President Rayeesi said the "blind" action once again showed the terrorists, who have no understanding of the merciful teachings of Islam, pursue "no goal but to sow discord among Muslims"."However, this time they will also fail to achieve their illegitimate and inhumane objectives," he added.The Iranian president condemned the "terrorist, anti-religious and anti-human" move and expressed his sympathy and condolences to his Pakistani counterpart and the Muslim nation of the country."The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolutely ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the fight against any form of terrorism and extremism," he continued.The president called on the international community, especially the Muslim countries, to "seriously react to this criminal act and prevent the recurrence of such bitter events”.Rayeesi expressed hope the perpetrators would be identified and punished as soon as possible.Pakistan has seen a dramatic surge in armed attacks this year, with hundreds of such incidents recorded in recent months.Islamabad has repeatedly urged the neighbouring Afghan government, currently led by the Taliban, to help stem the rising wave of violence. It has alleged that fighters are using Afghan land as safe havens from which to launch attacks on Pakistan, a charge repeatedly denied by Kabul.