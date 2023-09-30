Iran Voices Support for Pakistan’s War on Terrorism after Mosque Attacks

Islam Times - The highest-ranking Iranian military commander offered sympathy to Pakistan in the wake of suicide attacks that killed scores of people on Friday, expressing Iran’s readiness for cooperation with the neighboring country in the fight against terrorism.

In a message to Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri condemned the “barbaric, anti-religious and anti-human” terrorist attacks that ripped through two mosques in Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 59 people.The general noted that Iran has been saddened by the cowardly terrorist attacks on the gatherings marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).The Iranian commander also expressed confidence that the Pakistani military, security and judicial forces will soon detect, arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of the heinous crime.He further voiced the Iranian Armed Forces’ readiness for full cooperation and interaction with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.On Friday, a suicide bomber killed at least 54 people who were gathering for a parade near a mosque to mark the Prophet’s birthday in Balochistan province.The second attack, in neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killed five people at a mosque, according to rescue officials.