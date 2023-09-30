0
Saturday 30 September 2023 - 21:53

In Past Day; Russian Air Defenses Intercept HIMARS Rocket, Down 25 Drones

Story Code : 1085103
In Past Day; Russian Air Defenses Intercept HIMARS Rocket, Down 25 Drones
"Air defenses intercepted nine Uragan rockets and a US-made HIMARS rocket," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed near Belogorovka and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kamenka, Zaitsevo and Vasilyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Tokmak and Pologi in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Peschanovka and Krynki in the Kherson Region and Liman Pervy in the Kharkiv Region, TASS reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 482 aircraft, 250 helicopters, 7,277 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 missile systems, 12,218 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,157 multiple rocket launchers, 6,598 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 13,605 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.
