Islam Times - Sources close to the Iraqi police reported that the armed clashes in southern Iraq left at least two dead and six wounded.

According to the media sources, the conflict took place in Dhi Qar Governorate in southern Iraq on Saturday.The sources reported that the conflict took place between the Iraqi tribes of Al Omar and Al Rameez.Reports suggest that semi-heavy weapons and bombs were used in the clashes.Currently, there are strict security measures in the Al-Islah area, the sources said.The southern and central provinces of Iraq have been involved in nomadic conflict for a long time. In many of these conflicts, Iraqi army forces had to intervene and impose a curfew in the areas.