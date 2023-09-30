Desecration of Holy Quran Repeated in Sweden

Islam Times - The perpetrator of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden repeated his heinous act on Saturday, setting several pages of a copy of the Quran alight in the Swedish city of Malmö.

Under a heavy police presence, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old who fled to Sweden several years ago, on Saturday stomped on the Quran before setting several pages alight in the Swedish city of Malmö.Swedish police forces arrested three people protesting this heinous act.About 150 people gathered to protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported.A series of Quran desecrations in Sweden and Denmark have ignited outrage among Muslims globally. While Swedish and Danish authorities cite freedom of expression, legal experts argue that international law prohibits insulting sacred beliefs.Muslims around the world have condemned the Swedish authorities' decision to grant an "extremist" permission to burn the Quran.