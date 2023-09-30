Russia Will Continue Military Operation Till Completely Destroying Nazi Regime in Ukraine: Medvedev

Islam Times - Russia will continue its special military operation until it completely destroys the Nazi regime in Ukraine and liberates its original lands, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

“The special military operation will continue until the Nazi Kiev regime is completely destroyed and the original Russian lands are liberated from the enemy,” he wrote on Telegram on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.Medvedev noted that a year ago, residents of those regions had made a life-changing decision to reunite with their Motherland. “Their choice became a symbol not only of restored historical justice but also of the unity of the Russian people, their enormous will power and determination,” he stressed.“Victory will be ours and there will be more new Russian regions,” Medvedev added.