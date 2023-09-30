0
Saturday 30 September 2023 - 22:06

Russia Will Continue Military Operation Till Completely Destroying Nazi Regime in Ukraine: Medvedev

Story Code : 1085109
Russia Will Continue Military Operation Till Completely Destroying Nazi Regime in Ukraine: Medvedev
“The special military operation will continue until the Nazi Kiev regime is completely destroyed and the original Russian lands are liberated from the enemy,” he wrote on Telegram on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.

Medvedev noted that a year ago, residents of those regions had made a life-changing decision to reunite with their Motherland. “Their choice became a symbol not only of restored historical justice but also of the unity of the Russian people, their enormous will power and determination,” he stressed.

“Victory will be ours and there will be more new Russian regions,” Medvedev added.
