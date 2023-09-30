0
Saturday 30 September 2023 - 22:34

Washington Says Cap on Russian Oil Not Working

Story Code : 1085110
Washington Says Cap on Russian Oil Not Working
She said market prices for crude exported from the sanctions-hit nation remain high.

A $60-per-barrel price ceiling on Russian seaborne crude was introduced by the EU, G7 countries, and Australia on December 5. It prohibits Western firms from providing insurance and other services to shipments of Russian crude, unless the cargo is purchased at or below the set price.

The mechanism was intended to force Russia to continue exporting high volumes of oil to prevent global prices from spiking, but reduce the revenue that Moscow generates by selling its crude.

“It does point to some reduction in the effectiveness of the price cap,” Yellen said during her visit to Savannah, Georgia in response to a question about Russian crude prices, which are now hovering around $100 per barrel instead of the $60 set by the cap.

Bloomberg reported that Moscow had initially tried to replace shipping and insurance service providers, but succeeded in developing its own alternatives in recent months.

“Russia has spent a great deal of money and time and effort to provide services for the export of its oil,” Yellen said. “They have added to their shadow fleet, provided more insurance and that kind of trade is not prohibited by the price cap.”

The Treasury chief pledged to enforce efforts to prevent evasion of the restrictions, but provided no details about any specific new measures.

“We are more than prepared to take action,” she said, adding that the G7 was ready to “consider over time whether there are ways that might make this policy more effective.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
29 September 2023
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
29 September 2023
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
29 September 2023
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
28 September 2023
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
28 September 2023
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
28 September 2023
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
28 September 2023
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
27 September 2023