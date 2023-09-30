0
Saturday 30 September 2023 - 22:54

Report: Federal Investigators Floated Sex Trafficking Charges Against Hunter Biden

The committee obtained the document as part of its Hunter Biden investigation. It released a large batch on Wednesday to coincide with the House Oversight Committee's first impeachment inquiry hearing against President Joe Biden on Thursday, Fox News reported.

According to the document, Jack Morgan, an IRS tax crimes prosecutor, in October 2020 sent nine cases regarding Hunter Biden and prostitutes to Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf.

Morgan highlighted several instances of Hunter Biden paying escorts to journey from New York and Boston to Los Angeles for sex, the Washington Free Beacon reported. Wolf sent the list to her associates, but the matter appears to have concluded there. 

The House Ways and Means Committee included the document within hundreds of IRS whistleblower records it released before the first impeachment inquiry. 

The House Oversight Committee held its first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday, delving into President Biden and his alleged involvement in his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer alleged they have a "mountain of evidence" indicating that President Biden had previously leveraged his public office for personal gain for his family.

"The bottom line is that the committee has shown the Bidens alone brought in over $15 million in their foreign influence peddling, over $24 million if you account for their associate's earnings from the schemes," Comer said.

"We have established in the first phase of this investigation where this money has come from: Ukraine, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan, China; it didn't come from selling anything legitimate," he said, adding, "It largely went unreported to the IRS. It was funneled through shell companies and third parties to hide the Bidens' fingerprints."

"This deserves investigation," he sai, adding, "This deserves accountability. The American people expect this committee to investigate public corruption."

Comer also outlined the committee's next steps in the inquiry.

"Now we know much of the money goes. Hunter Biden, Haley Biden, James Biden, Sarah Biden, other Biden family members and their business entities," Comer said, adding, "What we need to understand is where it goes next. That is the question this committee has to answer. And the evidence supports that next step."

Comer issued subpoenas for the bank records of Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, and their affiliated companies on Thursday. 
