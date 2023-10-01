Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized that the efforts at Muslim unity should result in the fulfillment and promotion of the interests of the Islamic community.

“The unity of the Islamic Ummah (community) has always been significant throughout the history of Islam,” Raisi said in an address to the 37th International Conference on Islamic Unity, which was launched in Tehran on Sunday.Highlighting the growing importance of unity in the Muslim world, he underscored that paying attention to unity is not an individual or transient matter, but part of an intellectual system based upon righteousness and religious teachings of the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).“Unity does not mean the unification of the faiths or geography of the Muslim countries, rather, unity is solidarity and coherence for safeguarding the interests of the Islamic Ummah,” the president noted.He also urged that the efforts to ensure unity and proximity of thoughts must be focused on maintaining and promoting the interests of the Islamic Ummah.The 37th International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Tehran on Sunday with the participation of guests from dozens of Islamic countries.The annual conference is organized by the Iran-based World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought during the Islamic Unity Week which coincides with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).