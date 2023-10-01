0
Sunday 1 October 2023 - 11:46

Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President

Story Code : 1085223
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
“The unity of the Islamic Ummah (community) has always been significant throughout the history of Islam,” Raisi said in an address to the 37th International Conference on Islamic Unity, which was launched in Tehran on Sunday.

Highlighting the growing importance of unity in the Muslim world, he underscored that paying attention to unity is not an individual or transient matter, but part of an intellectual system based upon righteousness and religious teachings of the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Unity does not mean the unification of the faiths or geography of the Muslim countries, rather, unity is solidarity and coherence for safeguarding the interests of the Islamic Ummah,” the president noted.

He also urged that the efforts to ensure unity and proximity of thoughts must be focused on maintaining and promoting the interests of the Islamic Ummah.

The 37th International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Tehran on Sunday with the participation of guests from dozens of Islamic countries.

The annual conference is organized by the Iran-based World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought during the Islamic Unity Week which coincides with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
1 October 2023
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
1 October 2023
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
1 October 2023
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
30 September 2023
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
29 September 2023
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
29 September 2023
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
29 September 2023
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
28 September 2023