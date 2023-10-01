Syria Reopens Embassy in S Arabia to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

Islam Times - Media sources reported that the Syrian embassy in Riyadh has reopened and resumed its activities as the Syrian diplomatic delegation has returned to Saudi Arabia.

With the return of the Syrian diplomatic delegation to Saudi Arabia, the country's embassy in Riyadh was reopened in order to improve relations between the two countries.A Syrian government source stated on Saturday that Syrian Consul, Ihsan Raman, arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and visited the Syrian Embassy in the city, according to North Press.The source reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Damascus will appoint Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Sousan, as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, amid preparations for the official opening of the Syrian Embassy in Riyadh.The source added that Ruman was appointed as a Syrian Consul in Saudi Arabia during the meeting of the Syrian Council last week.This would restore diplomatic relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia, which have been severed since 2011.Saudi Arabia played a significant role in Syria rejoining the Arab League during the recent summit hosted by Riyadh in late May.The Syrian consul expressed his happiness at assuming his duties upon his arrival at the embassy, according to the source.The diplomat emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between both countries, noting that this step would contribute to enhancing cooperation in various areas between the two countries.