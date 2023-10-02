0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 02:15

Record Number of Missiles Mounted on Iranian Destroyer

Story Code : 1085333
Record Number of Missiles Mounted on Iranian Destroyer
Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani told Tasnim that the Sabalan destroyer has been armed with 12 anti-ship cruise missiles.

The general noted that the upgraded version of the military vessel will be unveiled soon.

With a weight of 1,500 tons, Sabalan was previously furnished with only four ‘Qader’ and ‘Qadir’ cruise missiles.

The destroyer, which has so far taken part in 13 overseas missions as part of the Iranian Navy’s flotillas, is an Alvand-class warship that had been purchased under the name of ‘Rostam’ from the UK before the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In July, the Iranian Navy took delivery of a new long-range strategic cruise missile, named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

With a range of over 1,000 kilometers, the homegrown naval cruise missile would expand Iran’s naval defense coverage zone several times and allow the Navy units to broaden their operational range.

Known as the first long-range naval cruise missile whose trajectory definition and command-and-control systems have been equipped with artificial intelligence, the missile can streak at low altitudes for radar-evading maneuvers and alter its course and height in midair.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
1 October 2023
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
1 October 2023
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
1 October 2023
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
30 September 2023
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
29 September 2023
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
29 September 2023
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
29 September 2023
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
28 September 2023