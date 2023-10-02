Polish Opposition Holds Massive Rally Prior to Tight Election
Opinion polls suggest the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government could win the vote but may struggle to form a majority amid discontent among some over rising living costs and concern over an erosion of democratic checks and balances, Reuters reported.
Warsaw city authorities said about a million people attended in the capital's biggest rally on record. Public broadcaster TVP, which independent media observers say has become a government mouthpiece under PiS rule, quoted police saying about 100,000 people had joined.
Online news channel onet.pl said that according to its calculations some 600,000-800,000 people attended the rally.