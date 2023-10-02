Biden Vows to Support Ukraine, Despite Budget Fiasco

Islam Times - President Joe Biden has vowed continued US support for Ukraine, after further military funding was excluded from a last-minute congressional budget deal.

The temporary measure, pushed through to avert a government shutdown, did not include $6bn (£4.92bn) in military aid for Kyiv - a top White House priority.Hardline Republicans oppose further military aid, with many openly opposing Biden's approach to the war.But on Sunday Biden said Ukraine could "count on" US support, BBC reported."We cannot, under any circumstances, allow US support to Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said."I can reassure [Ukraine] we'll get there, that we're going to get it done," he said on restoring funding for the war. "I want to assure our American allies... that you can count on our support, we will not walk away."The US has already supplied some $46bn (£37bn) in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.President Biden has requested another $24bn (£19bn).And in recent months the US has sent state of the art equipment to Kyiv - including long-range missiles and Abrams tanks. It comes as Kyiv's forces continue to launch a slow moving counter-offensive in the south of the country.