Iran Envoy: US to Make Insecurity in Central Asia by Bolstering ISIL

Islam Times - Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi says that Washinton is seeking to create insecurity in the Central Asia region by strengthening the ISIL terrorist group.

"Although more than two years have passed since the Americans fled Afghanistan, this country continues its acts of mischief in Afghanistan," the senior Iranian diplomat said, adding that the US seeks to cause concern for the countries of the region, including Afghanistan's neighbors.The economic and security challenges in Afghanistan are more than anything caused by the 20-year occupation of the United States, NATO, and their allies in that country, he added.Referring to the continuation of US support to the terrorism and ISIL terrorist group, Kazemi Qomi said that by strengthening ISIL-Khorasan, Washington plans to make Central Asian countries insecure first and then establish bases in these countries under the pretext of fighting ISIL.He went on to say that the countries participating in the Friday Moscow Format meeting in the Russian city of Kazan argued that forming a government that is trusted by the Afghan people is a precondition for improving the situation in Afghanistan.Referring to the need for the support of the United Nations and the international community for regional initiatives, he noted that one of the most important decisions of the countries participating in the Format was the formation of a contact group by neighbors and regional countries.Saying that the Westerners back forming an international contact group, Kazemi Qomi stressed that the international contact group means the presence of America and NATO again, and such a group, which is the main cause of the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, not only will not improve the situation in Afghanistan but will add to the problems.At the summit, the Taliban delegation was informed that if they wanted the support of the countries of the region, they need to form a government that is supported and trusted by the people of that country, he added.