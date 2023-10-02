0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 02:25

Mali Separatists Claim Deadly Attack against Army

Tuareg-dominated separatist groups said that they had inflicted heavy losses on the Malian military in an attack in the center of the troubled West African country, AFP reported.

The rebels initially said on Saturday they had counted 98 dead soldiers, but later revised the figure to 81.

The claim came in statements from the Permanent Strategic Framework which is dominated by the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), an alliance of predominantly Tuareg groups - seeking autonomy or independence from the Malian state.

The Malian army had only acknowledged an assault on one of its camps in Dioura in the Mopti region on Thursday, without giving further details.
