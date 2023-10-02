We Must Stand against Zionist Enemy: Hezbollah Official

Islam Times - Sheikh Naim Qassem noted that the Islamic nations should make more efforts in the field of military consolidation and resistance by strengthening their forces and standing against the enemies.

Speaking at the 37th International Islamic Unity Conference (IIUC) on Sunday, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem noted that one of the most important solutions to strengthen Islamic cooperation is Islamic unity.He said "We should make efforts towards practical unity and consider this Islamic value as one of the most important values," emphasizing that " we should try to achieve a unifying spirit in our own society and promote real human values through the great Islamic countries and the United Nations".Hezbollah official stated that the unity must have a minimum and a maximum, adding that "At the very least, our countries and organizations should not side with the enemy bloc and on the other hand, try to cooperate in different fields".He went on to say that Imam Khomeini (RA) always emphasized spreading unity among all members of the Islamic society.Qassem noted that Islamic nations must stand against the Zionist enemy, emphasizing that "We must consider the Palestinian issue as the main issue," announcing that the occupation of Palestine means the occupation of all Islamic lands.Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized the issue of Palestinian rights will never be achieved through international organizations, but only through resistance of the people.He continued "We should be able to make more efforts in the field of military consolidation and resistance by strengthening our own facilities and standing against our enemies."Regarding Iran's experience in defending the oppressed in the world, Islamic nations should see that as a role model and be able to unite based on these high values and avoid enmity, he said.He pointed out that the results and achievements resulting from the progress of the Islamic nations have caused the Resistance to take a logical form, and the Axis of Resistance can have good achievements for the Islamic nation.In the end, he emphasized avoiding any differences, adding that Iran's cooperation with Islamic countries can help the realization of Islamic values.