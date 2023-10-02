0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 02:28

Al-Aqsa Mosque, Inmates Palestine's Red Lines: Hamas Spox

Story Code : 1085341
Al-Aqsa Mosque, Inmates Palestine
According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim clarified in a press statement that the movement's redlines in not just a "motto" but they are a fact that was proven both in the Battle of Saif al-Quds (Sword of Quds) and in other battles.

Qasim stated that the current hard-line cabinet of the Zionist regime has launched a religious war against the Islamic and Christian sanctuaries of Al-Quds and is seeking to implement the plan to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque by any means.

Pointing out that the Zionist enemy has escalated the war and put pressure on the Quds residents with the aim of forcing them out, he emphasized that all the actions of the Zionist cabinet in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings are carried out with the aim of implementing the Jewishization plan in holy Quds.

The Hamas spokesman further stated that the last crime committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian nation was the attack on Palestinian prisoners in Ramon prison on Sunday morning.

He pointed out that the extremist Zionist cabinet, led by a number of extremists, is trying to put pressure on the prisoners with the aim of breaking their resolve, because the prisoners and Al-Aqsa Mosque are among the Palestinians' symbols and red lines.

Qasim stated that the crimes committed by the extremist Zionist regime's cabinet will face a strengthened Palestinian people's resistance.

In continuation of the desecration of the Zionist settlers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the past few days under the pretext of Jewish holidays, the Zionists once again carried out provocative actions in that holy site by entering it illegally on Sunday morning.
Comment


