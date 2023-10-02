0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 02:33

Sound of Explosion Heard in Syrian Capital

The sound of the blast was heard in the sky over Damascus in the early hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, local sources also published pictures of a number of the Israeli regime's fighter jets that were flying over the northern regions of Occupied Palestine.

Citing local sources, a Zionist newspaper reported that the Syrian Army's air defense systems have been activated to confront hostile targets in the sky of Damascus.

Some Syrian media sources also said that the Zionist regime's fighter jets were attacking certain targets in Damascus.

Another Zionist source claimed that the Israeli regime's air force targeted an arms cargo in the west of Damascus.

Syrian officials have not commented on the issue so far.

The Israeli regime's violations and attacks against various areas in Syria continue, despite the Syrian government repeatedly calling on international forums, including the United Nations, to condemn the Israeli aggressions and take action to stop them.
