Iran Slams Sweden’s Inaction on Repeated Desecration of Holy Qur’an

Islam Times - Iran strongly condemned Sweden’s inaction in the face of recurring desecration of the Holy Qur’an that insults Muslims, urging Stockholm to take “practical measures” to that aim.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said on Sunday that the Swedish officials’ verbal denunciation and opposition to the sacrilegious acts against the holy Muslim scripture are not enough.“Unfortunately, we still witness the repetition of desecration of Islamic sanctities in contravention of basic principles of human rights,” he said.The remarks came one day after Salwan Momika, a Sweden-based Iraqi man, attempted to burn a copy of the Qur’an in the city of Malmo under heavy protection. He had done the blasphemous act for several times in recent months.“Such hatred-inducing acts that insult and violate the rights and values of more than two billion Muslims have taken place amid the passive presence of the Swedish police, whose main responsibility is to maintain security and prevent the abuse of people’s rights. Of course, such acts will never be erased from the minds of the world’s freedom-seeking people.”Police arrested three people, who were trying to prevent the Qur’an burning in Malmo, and escorted Momika out of the scene by 20 vehicles, including 10 armored ones.“The Swedish government is expected to respond responsibly to the most obvious demand of Muslims and monotheists, by seriously adhering to fundamental principles of human rights and trying to promote ethics and peaceful coexistence among religions through practical and effective measures.”In addition to Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands have witnessed similar instances of desecration of the Muslim holy book since the beginning of the year.The blasphemous gestures, all of which have taken place with the go-ahead given by the countries’ respective governments and amid protection provided by their security forces, have opened the floodgates of protest across the Muslim world.