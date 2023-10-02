0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 12:59

Ayatollah Khamenei Grants Clemency to 2,000+ Iranian Prisoners on Mawlid

Ayatollah Khamenei Grants Clemency to 2,000+ Iranian Prisoners on Mawlid
The pardon was granted on Monday on the occasion of al-Mawlid al-Nabawi, the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and the sixth Shiite Imam, Imam Jafar Sadiq [AS].

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent a letter to Imam Khamenei, proposing a list of 2,284 convicts deserving clemency.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.
