Monday 2 October 2023 - 13:02

‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden

Speaking from the White House on Sunday after signing the last-minute package, Biden said he expected Republican House Speaker Keven McCarthy to “keep his commitment to secure passage and support needed to help Ukraine.”

“We have time, not much time, and there’s an overwhelming sense of urgency... Stop playing games, get this done,” Biden said.

“I want to assure our American allies and the American people and the people of Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away,” he added.

Several US lawmakers are demanding stronger safeguards against the misuse of funds and supplies sent to Kiev, and recent efforts to approve aid in Congress have proven difficult.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, has said that while he remains committed to helping Ukraine, domestic security issues should be a “bigger priority for US lawmakers.”

“The American border matters and more Americans are dying on our border than Americans are dying in Ukraine,” McCarthy said in an interview with CBS on Sunday, suggesting that future financial packages for Ukraine must contain provisions to ensure American border security.

Washington has provided Ukraine with at least $46 billion in military supplies alone since February 2022, in addition to other aid.
