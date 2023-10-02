0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 13:03

Egypt Fire: At Least 38 Injured in Large Police Building Near Suez Canal

Story Code : 1085481
All hospitals in the area were placed on alert for possible victims, with 38 injured reported so far, according to AFP, adding that the building is usually manned by military personnel at all hours of the day and night.

The fire, whose origin was not immediately known, broke out at the headquarters of the Directorate of Security before dawn, and images posted online show huge flames devouring the many floors of the imposing stone building.

Unverified images circulating on social media show flames tearing through several floors of the building. State media and authorities have not yet made any official statement on the blaze.

Deadly fires are a common hazard in Egypt, where many buildings are dilapidated and poorly maintained. In August 2022, a fire caused by a short circuit killed 41 worshippers in a Cairo Coptic church, prompting calls to improve the country's infrastructure and the response time of the fire brigade.

In June 2023, a motor-powered boat caught fire in Egypt’s Red Sea resulting in the death of three British tourists. A preliminary investigation at the time suggested a short circuit sparked the blaze in the engine room, 12 other tourists and 14 crew were rescued.
