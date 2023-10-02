The Snub: Ben Gvir Excluded again from “Israel’s” Top-level Security Meeting

Islam Times - In an attempt to downplay the exclusion of his so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir from a high-level meeting on security matters Sunday, the Zionist entity Prime Minister Benjamin claiming the subject matter fell outside his purview.

In a statement to reporters, the “Israeli” Prime Minister’s office said the classified Sunday afternoon meeting was “focused on Iran and did not deal with any internal security issues.”Netanyahu’s office described the meeting as “a routine discussion… on various areas around ‘Israel’.”The meeting was attended by War Minister Yoav Gallant, “Israeli” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet security service chief Ronen Bar, and top generals from the Zionist army’s senior staff.Media reports following the meeting indicated that Netanyahu was purposefully leaving out Ben Gvir, over his history of problematic proposals.Netanyahu’s office denied any such schism between the coalition allies, claiming the two would “continue cooperating fully.”“Any attempt to create friction between the prime minister and the ‘national’ security minister and to purportedly attribute it to sources close to the prime minister are completely false — and are done purposefully,” said the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.According to Haaretz, diplomatic sources said ahead of the meeting that it would deal with the West Bank and Gaza, as well as Iran.An earlier statement from Netanyahu’s office said the meeting had dealt with “security challenges in all arenas, with an emphasis on Iran.”At least some close to Ben Gvir appeared to view his absence from the meeting as a snub.“If I were prime minister, I wouldn’t do this,” Otzma Yehudit MK Tzvika Fogel told the Kan public broadcaster. “When you snub the national security minister, you cause damage, and it’s a shame Netanyahu did so.”