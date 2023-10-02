0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 13:05

The Snub: Ben Gvir Excluded again from “Israel’s” Top-level Security Meeting

Story Code : 1085483
The Snub: Ben Gvir Excluded again from “Israel’s” Top-level Security Meeting
In a statement to reporters, the “Israeli” Prime Minister’s office said the classified Sunday afternoon meeting was “focused on Iran and did not deal with any internal security issues.”

Netanyahu’s office described the meeting as “a routine discussion… on various areas around ‘Israel’.”

The meeting was attended by War Minister Yoav Gallant, “Israeli” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet security service chief Ronen Bar, and top generals from the Zionist army’s senior staff.

Media reports following the meeting indicated that Netanyahu was purposefully leaving out Ben Gvir, over his history of problematic proposals.

Netanyahu’s office denied any such schism between the coalition allies, claiming the two would “continue cooperating fully.”

“Any attempt to create friction between the prime minister and the ‘national’ security minister and to purportedly attribute it to sources close to the prime minister are completely false — and are done purposefully,” said the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to Haaretz, diplomatic sources said ahead of the meeting that it would deal with the West Bank and Gaza, as well as Iran.

An earlier statement from Netanyahu’s office said the meeting had dealt with “security challenges in all arenas, with an emphasis on Iran.”

At least some close to Ben Gvir appeared to view his absence from the meeting as a snub.

“If I were prime minister, I wouldn’t do this,” Otzma Yehudit MK Tzvika Fogel told the Kan public broadcaster. “When you snub the national security minister, you cause damage, and it’s a shame Netanyahu did so.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
1 October 2023
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
1 October 2023
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
1 October 2023
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
30 September 2023
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023