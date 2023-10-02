0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 13:10

UK Signs $4.8Bln Deals to Develop Attack Submarines Under AUKUS Program

Story Code : 1085485
UK Signs $4.8Bln Deals to Develop Attack Submarines Under AUKUS Program
"I can announce that we have signed contracts worth 4 billion pounds with leading British businesses to drive forward the development of the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy," Shapps said at the 2023 Conservative Party Conference.

The minister added that the new "hunter-killer" submarines would allow the country to maintain its strategic advantage under the sea and help fund thousands of jobs in the country.

Australia, the US and the UK announced a new trilateral military partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the development of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, so the Australian government decided to abandon its agreement, estimated at $66 billion at that time, with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.

Further, Shapps said that the United Kingdom is deploying Typhoon fighter jets in Poland to protect its NATO ally from an alleged threat from Russia.

"In response to requests from our Polish friends, RAF [Royal Air Force] Typhoons are landing in Poland as I speak to support our NATO ally amid the growing threat of Russia interference," he said at the annual Conservative party conference.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
1 October 2023
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
1 October 2023
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
1 October 2023
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
30 September 2023
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023