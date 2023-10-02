0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 22:11

EU’s Borrell: Bloc Will Back Ukraine Without US

“We have not waited for the [US] decision to be taken to increase our propositions to support Ukraine,” the official said when asked about the EU’s reaction to the US Congress removing military aid for Kiev from its short-time spending bill passed over the weekend.

Brussels still regretted the American lawmakers’ decision “deeply and thoroughly,” Borrell said, expressing his hope that “this will not be a definitive decision, and Ukraine will continue having the support of the US.”

The EU Commission had earlier proposed creating a fund for Ukraine worth €50 billion [$52.8 billion], the bloc’s top diplomat said, adding that he also suggested creating a similar fund amounting to €20 billion [$21.13 billion] within the European Peace Facility at an EU foreign ministers meeting in August.

“Let's see what'll be happening in the US but from our side, we will continue supporting and increasing our support,” the official said. The EU's top diplomat also maintained that the bloc’s military aid for Kiev is “permanent structured” and does not depend on the decisions of other nations or the results of the Ukrainian operations.

His comments came amid the continued Ukrainian offensive, which has failed to bring about any major changes to the frontlines over some four months since its launch, despite massive Western military aid before its start and heavy Ukrainian losses over its course.

“We are facing an existential threat for Europe,” Borrell claimed, adding that if Brussels wants the Ukrainian troops to be “more successful, we have to provide them with better arms and quicker.”

He still hinted that Kiev should be more grateful for the bloc’s efforts. In some cases, “our support is not being perceived as important as it is,” the EU top diplomat said, insisting that “it is.” He then said that the total military aid from Brussels and the EU member states to Ukraine amounted to €25 billion [$26.4 billion]. The bloc’s cumulative military, financial and humanitarian support reached €85 billion [$89.8 billion], he added.
