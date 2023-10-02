‘Israeli’ War Minister to Meet with US Counterpart in Washington

Islam Times - Zionist War Minister Yoav Gallant accepted the invitation of his American counterpart, General Lloyd Austin, and will go for an official visit to Washington in October.

At their meeting, Gallant and Austin will discuss ways to strengthen the special security ties between the Zionist entity and the US, and discuss the various ‘security’ challenges and political opportunities in the Middle East.This will be Gallant's first official trip to Washington as the Zionist war minister, though he has already met with Austin on previous occasions, including in Brussels and occupied al-Quds.According to ‘Israeli’ political commentators, the announcement represents an end to an apparent ban by Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on minister visits to Washington pending his invitation to the White House by US President Joe Biden.Last month Netanyahu and Biden met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. While this fell short of the White House meeting sought by Netanyahu, pundits have said, Biden stated at that meeting that he would shortly invite Netanyahu to the White House.