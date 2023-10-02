0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 22:12

‘Israeli’ War Minister to Meet with US Counterpart in Washington

Story Code : 1085546
‘Israeli’ War Minister to Meet with US Counterpart in Washington
At their meeting, Gallant and Austin will discuss ways to strengthen the special security ties between the Zionist entity and the US, and discuss the various ‘security’ challenges and political opportunities in the Middle East.

This will be Gallant's first official trip to Washington as the Zionist war minister, though he has already met with Austin on previous occasions, including in Brussels and occupied al-Quds.

According to ‘Israeli’ political commentators, the announcement represents an end to an apparent ban by Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on minister visits to Washington pending his invitation to the White House by US President Joe Biden.

Last month Netanyahu and Biden met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. While this fell short of the White House meeting sought by Netanyahu, pundits have said, Biden stated at that meeting that he would shortly invite Netanyahu to the White House.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
1 October 2023
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
1 October 2023
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
1 October 2023
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
30 September 2023
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023