0
Monday 2 October 2023 - 22:13

Another ‘Israeli’ Minister Heads to Saudi Arabia in Two Weeks

Story Code : 1085547
Another ‘Israeli’ Minister Heads to Saudi Arabia in Two Weeks
Karhi follows in the footsteps of so-called ‘Tourism Minister’ Haim Katz who was in Riyadh last week to attend a conference of the United Nations World Tourism Organization [UNWTO].

The barrier to official ‘Israeli’ representation, however, was broken earlier in September when a lower-level delegation attended the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage Conference.

Karhi is set to address the UPU’s fourth Extraordinary Congress on Wednesday, which is open to the UPU’s 191-member states and the Zionist entity.

A delegation from the occupation regime’s postal service had been expected to join him, but chose to attend the event virtually, according to Karl’s office.

The Extraordinary Congress will decide on several key proposals aimed at ensuring a sustainable future for international postal services.

Saudi Transportation Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser told those who assembled on Sunday that by hosting the conference his country had signaled its “commitment to strengthen collaboration among member states, develop delivering postal services, promote e-commerce, stimulate the digital economy, and incorporate cutting-edge technologies into their postal and logistical operations.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
1 October 2023
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
1 October 2023
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
1 October 2023
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
30 September 2023
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023