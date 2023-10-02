Another ‘Israeli’ Minister Heads to Saudi Arabia in Two Weeks

Islam Times - In yet another sign of warming ‘Israeli’-Saudi ties, so-called ‘Communications Minister’ Shlomo Karhi is set to become the second Zionist minister ever to visit Riyadh when he heads there on Monday to attend a Universal Postal Union [UPU] conference.

Karhi follows in the footsteps of so-called ‘Tourism Minister’ Haim Katz who was in Riyadh last week to attend a conference of the United Nations World Tourism Organization [UNWTO].The barrier to official ‘Israeli’ representation, however, was broken earlier in September when a lower-level delegation attended the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage Conference.Karhi is set to address the UPU’s fourth Extraordinary Congress on Wednesday, which is open to the UPU’s 191-member states and the Zionist entity.A delegation from the occupation regime’s postal service had been expected to join him, but chose to attend the event virtually, according to Karl’s office.The Extraordinary Congress will decide on several key proposals aimed at ensuring a sustainable future for international postal services.Saudi Transportation Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser told those who assembled on Sunday that by hosting the conference his country had signaled its “commitment to strengthen collaboration among member states, develop delivering postal services, promote e-commerce, stimulate the digital economy, and incorporate cutting-edge technologies into their postal and logistical operations.”