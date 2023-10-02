Sayyed Nasrallah: "Any States Seeking Ties with Zionists Have to be Condemned"

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called on the various political parties in Lebanon to form a parliamentary or ministerial committee that represents all the segments of the nation in order to cope with the Syrian refugees file.

Addressing a ceremony held by Hezbollah at Sayyed Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh, on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) birth anniversary, Sayyed Nasrallah sressed that this committee must devise a plan that details all the aspects of the Syrian refugees crisis, away from trading accusations.In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that the United States is the primary culprit involved in the Syrian refugees crisis, explaining the terrorist war, ignited by Washington, was behind the first wave of displacement and Caesar Act has been behind the renewed wave of Syrian displacement.“Those who believe that the Syrian displacement threatens Lebanon’s existence must ask Washington that revoking the Caesar Act saves Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that, if Caesar Act is cancelled, hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees will return to their homeland.Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the US ambassador to Beirut interrogates the Lebanese security chiefs if they order returning any Syrian into his homeland, adding that the security officers answer her rude questions for fear of the sanctions.Hezbollah Leader stressed that the UNHCR is violating the national sovereignty in Lebanon and granting proof of residency to the Syrian refugees.Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the Lebanese government must allow the Syrian refugees to move safely into Europe by sea, adding that this step would force the European states to hurry into Beirut and become subject to the Lebanese will in this regard.His eminence also indicated that, had Hezbollah been ruling Lebanon, the prime minister would have been ordered to lead a delegation into Damascus in order to discuss the issue with the Syrian officials.The imperial, ugly and insolent policies of the US administration are responsible for the displacement crisis in Lebanon, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, who called for dealing with the Syrian refugees in accordance with law and ethics.Hezbollah Secretary General said that Hezbollah will not respond to the political escalation and accusations falsely thrown by some Lebanese parties.Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that Hezbollah will cooperate with the Lebanese government concerned with the issue of the land borders and the foreign mediation aimed at tackling this file.Sayyed Nasrallah described as trifle the political analysis which links this issue to the Lebanese presidential elections and the Iranian nuclear file.Hezbollah leader confirmed that the Resistance may never make concessions pertaining the national rights, just as the case of the maritime border demarcation.In this regard, Sayyed Narallah noted that the preliminary reports are indicating positive results of the maritime gas excavation in Block 9, adding that the cartel excavating Block 9 applied to obtain the license of excavating Block 8 and 10.Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the dialogue initiative launched by House Speaker Nabih Berri was frustrated, adding that French initiative must be followed up.Citing the the efforts made by the Qatari envoy, Sayyed Nasrallah asserted that the presidential file has become vague with no clear progress.Sayyed Nasrallah felicitated the Muslims on Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and His Grandson Imam Jaafar As-Sadek (A.S.) as well as the Islamic Unity Week, calling for reinforcing the celebration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday.Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the Yemeni people for the marvelous celebration of Prophet Birthday, stressing that Muslims, all over the world, must follow the Yemeni sample in showing love, commitment and allegiance to the Messenger.Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah denounced the terrorist attack against the Sunni Muslims marking the Messenger’s Birthday in Pakistan, wondering whether the Muslims do not have the right, and even duty, to celebrate this great occasion.Underlining the takfiri threat, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Muslims must mark such occasions in order to thank God for this Mercy and that most of the Muslim scholars confirm that celebrating this occasion is not forbidden.“All Muslims appreciate the importance of the Prophet’s Birth Anniversary.”Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the role of Imam Khomeini in founding the Islamic Unity Week, adding that his eminence considers the noble Prophet’s mission as the greatest day.In light of the Quranic verse, {But Allh Will Perfect His Light}, whuch titles the ceremony. Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Allah Almighty will certainly perfect His Light despite all the attempts of the disbelievers to prevent that.In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that Allah Almighty will perfect His Light by His direct intervention and through the believers who confront the soft warfare.Enemies resort to the soft warfare while launching military wars, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that some people confront the military wars, but surrender in face of the soft warfare.Sayyed Nasrallah also indicated that Imam Jaafar As-Sadek (A.S.) was one of the religion keepers and defenders, adding that the Imam turned Al-Madinah AL Munawwarah into an international university that attracts scientists from all over the world.We believe that Allah Almighty will perfect His Light via the blessed apparition of Imam Mahdi (A.S.) and Prophet Issa (A.S.), according to his eminence, who underscored the importance of frustrating sedition among the Muslims. Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the sample when the Syrian and Egyptian armies united in 1973 and ‘Israel’ was suffocated to the extent of mulling use of nuclear bomb.Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that Palestinian cause and Al-Aqsa Mosque must not be abandoned by the Muslims, calling on the Israeli enemy to listen to the voice of the Muslims in this regard.Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that every Muslim state that signs a normalization agreement with the Israeli enemy must be condemned.It is worth noting that the ceremony, which was started with Holy Quranic recitation, was attended by numerous Islamic figures as well large crowds.