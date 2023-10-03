Muslims around world observe Prophet, Imam Sadiq birth anniv.

Islam Times - Today coincides with the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the sixth Shia Imam al-Sadiq (AS). Muslims across the world hold various celebration ceremonies on this occasion.

Every year, Muslims around the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah sent to confirm the essential teachings of monotheism.Born on the 17th day of the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-Awwal, Prophet Muhammad’s day of birth is an opportunity for many people to praise his good manners and his sacred mission, and get to commemorate his existence.Muhammad was the son of Abdullah, who was the son of Abdul-Muttalib, who was the son of Hashim - whose ancestry reached the Prophet Ismael son of the Prophet Abraham, peace be upon them. The Prophet Muhammad was born in the city of Mecca, in Arabia, on a Friday, the 17th day of the lunar month of Rabi-I, in the year 570 CE into a noble family whose fathers and ancestors were amongst the chiefs of the Quraysh tribe, and the Bani-Hashim clan.Muhammad grew up to become a fine young man. He became known for his excellent manners, and because of the honesty in his conduct and dealings, he was referred to as al-Amin (The Trustworthy One).According to the Twelver Shias, the mission of the Prophet (PBUH) began on the Rajab 27/ June 25, 610. In the years prior to his mission, Muhammad (PBUH) spent a lot of time in solitude, worshiping God. He would spend a month in solitude in a cave called Hira', in the mountains, and would worship God there. At the age of 40, Muhammad (PBUH) was visited by the angel Gabriel while on retreat in the cave. The angel recited to him the first revelations of the Quran and informed him that he was God's prophet.Because of the efforts of the Prophet (s), the pre-Islamic Age of Ignorance ended, and the polytheistic society of Arabia was transformed into a monotheistic society in a short time. Towards the end of the Prophet's life, almost everyone in the Arabian Peninsula had converted to Islam. The number of Muslims has continued to grow ever since, and Islam is now the fastest-growing religion globally.The Prophet (s) enjoined his followers to adhere to the teachings of the Qur'an and the Ahl al-Bayt (a). He designated Imam 'Ali (a) as his successor on various occasions throughout his life, including the event of Ghadir.The holy Imams are regarded as the Prophet’s legitimate successors not because they are related to him, but because they possess the attributes essential for religious-political leadership.Each year, on the day of the Prophet's birth anniversary, Muslims from around the world will gather to celebrate and commemorate the great occasion. According to narratives of the Sunni Muslims, the Prophet's birthday is on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal. This year, Palestinians in Hebron city in the southern part of the occupied West Bank on Thursday celebrated the birth anniversary of Islam's Prophet Muhammad amid heavy restrictions.A religious ceremony was organized by the Islamic Waqf department in the Ibrahimi Mosque and included sermons and religious songs celebrating the event.Hebron's Old City also was decorated with balloons, light ropes, and banners marking Prophet Muhammad's birthday.Muslims in Egypt also observed Mawlid al-Nabawi, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) last week. Muslims of all ages flocked to the mosques to pray, read the Quran, and recite poems dedicated to the Prophet. Concerts, exhibitions, and religious programs were also organized there.In Iran, just as in other Muslim countries, the occasion every year is marked gloriously with the participation of massive crowds of people. In Iran, an event will be held between the days of the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal and the 17th of the Lunar Month, known as the Islamic Unity Week. Marked first time in Iran in the mid-1980s and based on the decree of the late Imam Khomeini, Muslims around the world observe Islamic Unity Week between these dates.The 17th of Rabi' al-Awwal is also celebrated with the birth anniversary of another important personality in Islam, the reviver of the teachings and Sunnah of the Prophet, the 6th Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (AS).The sun of the existence of Imam Jafar al-Sadiq arose in the 83rd year of Hijrah, in the city of Madina. Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (AS) has the same birth date as that of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (AS) has three titles; As-Sadiq, Al-Fadil, and At-Tahir.His father Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS) was very happy and pleased by the birth of his son. His mother Umm-e-Farwah was the granddaughter of Muhammad ibn Abi Bakr, who was one of the companions of Imam Ali (AS).In order to train his students, Imam al-Sadiq (AS) made the most out of the time when there was no dictatorship and cruelty because the Abbasids and the Umayyads were in political conflict with one another over power.In doing so, Imam al-Sadiq (AS) followed in his father’s footsteps. The school established by Imam Baqir (AS) was expanded by Imam al-Sadiq (AS). Imam al-Sadiq’s students were not limited to Shias; rather, Sunnis also benefited from his knowledge. Many well-known Sunni leaders were directly or indirectly the Imam’s students.The turbulent lifetime of Imam al-Sadiq (AS) began in 83 A.H. and ended in 148 A.H. He spent 31 years of his life in the presence of his holy father.