‘Israel’ Stages Another Aggression Against Syria, At Least Two Soldiers Injured

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime’s aircraft have carried out yet another act of aggression against Syria, this time targeting positions near the eastern city of Deir Ez-Zor.

A Syrian military source was quoted by state-run SANA news agency as saying that the late Monday attack was aimed at military positions in the vicinity of Deir Ez-Zor.The source added that the attack left at least two Syrian soldiers injured while causing some material damage.‘Israel’ has frequently attacked positions of Syria’s military and its allies during past years. The Zionist regime's acts of aggression have increased since 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed violence and terrorism.The regime’s raids mostly target the positions of Syria’s allies that have been aiding the country in its battle against foreign-sponsored terror groups.Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.In its latest letter to the world body in late August, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the ‘Israeli’ attacks constitute a deliberate and repeated violation of the sovereignty of a member state of the United Nations and pose a direct threat to the regional and international peace and security.It said the attacks prove that ‘Israel’ is determined to follow a serious and aggressive policy of escalation against Syria based on sabotaging infrastructure and endangering the lives of civilians.Syria and the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights. ‘Israel’ maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as a launching pad for attacks against Syrian soil.