Tuesday 3 October 2023 - 12:06

Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity

Story Code : 1085654
Raisi felicitated the nations and heads of the Islamic states on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] on Monday.

In his congratulatory message, the Iranian president called the prophet the perfect role model to direct mankind toward perfection, well-being and God.

Islam is considered the religion of freedom and equality, while the holy Quran is "the book of blessings, wisdom and the words of God," Raisi pointed out.

Disrespecting the Quran, as the priceless miracle of the Prophet Muhammad [PBHU], is equivalent to insulting humanity, freedom, values, as well as spirituality.

The Islamic Republic strongly condemns the heinous and spiteful measures that are taking place in some parts of the world, the president added. He further said the acts of Quran desecration are a blatant affront to the feelings of the Muslims.

He expressed hope that the Islamic countries would witness unity and solidarity among the Muslims in the world.
