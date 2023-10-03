0
Tuesday 3 October 2023 - 12:45

Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo

Story Code : 1085670
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
"As I have responded to the people's call before, I heed the call now and announce my intention to run and complete the dream in a new presidential term," Sisi, 68, told a crowd in Egypt's new capital -- the crowning jewel of a megaproject in the desert east of Cairo.

Scheduled for December 10-12, the upcoming elections are expected to be the most closely contested during Sisi's decade-long presidency.

In 2014, a year after toppling President Mohamed Morsi, Sisi secured a commanding 96 percent of the vote. In the subsequent election four years later, he clinched a 97-percent victory, even running against a former supporter as more prominent candidates were sidelined or detained.

This time around, growing dissatisfaction with an enduring economic crisis has emboldened potential challengers from an opposition that has been profoundly weakened by Sisi's relentless crackdown on dissent.

Some party leaders claim to have already secured the necessary 20 nominations from parliament, while others, like former parliamentarian Ahmed al-Tantawi, are actively courting public support on the campaign trail.

Without parliamentary backing, the 44-year-old must collect 25,000 nominations from Egyptians across at least 15 governorates by October 14 to be eligible.

Sisi, 68, has not officially declared his candidacy for a potential third term, which would be his last according to a constitutional amendment he enacted in 2019. This amendment also extended presidential terms from four to six years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
3 October 2023
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
3 October 2023
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
3 October 2023
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
2 October 2023
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
1 October 2023
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
1 October 2023
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
1 October 2023
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
30 September 2023