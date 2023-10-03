0
Tuesday 3 October 2023 - 13:25

Serbia Cuts Number of Troops on Kosovo Border After US Warning

Story Code : 1085672
Serbia Cuts Number of Troops on Kosovo Border After US Warning
Serbian army chief of staff Gen Milan Mojsilovic said the number of troops has been reduced from 8,350 to 4,500.

“It means the regular number of troops” in the area, he said. “The operational regime of the units … tasked with securing the administrative line with Kosovo is back to normal.”

The Serbian military presence near the border were enhanced in the wake of a clash that erupted between heavily armed Serb gunmen and Kosovo police in the northern village of Banjska on September 24.

One policeman and three attackers were killed in the hours-long shootout in the former Serbian province.

Also on Monday, Mojsilovic voiced surprise over the “deep concern of some” regarding Serbian troops deployed during what he called a “security crisis.”

He noted that Serbia deployed 14,000 troops near Kosovo during “similar security crises” in December 2022 and May 2023, noting that they were even on the “highest level of alert”, unlike a week ago.

His remarks came as the United States has called on Belgrade to withdraw its troops from the area after detecting what it called an “unprecedented” Serbian military build-up along the border with Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. The country's independence is recognized by some 110 countries, including the United States, Britain and most other Western countries.

However, Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence and Belgrade has been encouraging groups of Kosovo Serbs living in the northern region to reject the authority of Pristina. The two sides have held talks at the EU headquarters in Brussels in a bid to normalize relations, but little progress has been achieved.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
3 October 2023
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
3 October 2023
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
3 October 2023
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
2 October 2023
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
Islamic Unity Must Serve Interests of Muslims: Iran’s President
1 October 2023
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
US Lacks Strength, Intelligence to Confront North Korea, Russia: FM
1 October 2023
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
North Korea; US-Japan-S Korea Alliance, NATO Cancerous Tumors of World
1 October 2023
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
30 September 2023