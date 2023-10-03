0
Tuesday 3 October 2023 - 13:46

Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report

Story Code : 1085679
The trip will occur during the third week of October, and will be part of Washington's effort to advance normalization between the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime and Riyadh, expanding the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ that saw Morocco and others normalize relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

‘Israeli’ media, particularly Channel 13 and Kan Public Broadcaster, had previously brought up the possibility that Blinken would visit the Middle East region.

At the end of September, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated the normalization talks had “outlined a basic structure” for moving forward.

Some of the discussed topics included a military agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia, reportedly similar to pacts with Asian allies. There has also been talk of starting a nuclear program in the Gulf Kingdom.

In recent weeks, Zionist officials have begun openly travelling to Saudi Arabia, with first public visit being made in September by the Zionist regime’s so-called ‘Tourism Minister’ Haim Katz, and ‘Communications Minister’ Shlomo Karhi making the first official visit on October 2 as the head of a delegation to an international conference taking place in Riyadh.

Before that, there had been an emergency landing by Air Seychelles, in August, which resulted in a direct flight from Saudi Arabia to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.
