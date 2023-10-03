Threat is Real: ‘Israeli’ Air Force Chief Sets Deadline for Protesting Pilots to Return to Service

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ Air Force [IAF] Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar unveiled plans to conduct a comprehensive assessment of pilot readiness, raising concerns among pilots who have recently halted their voluntary service as part of the protests against legal reforms, according to ‘Israeli’ media.

Bar has set the pivotal date for this assessment for October 17. On this day, he will convene all squadron commanders, tasking them with providing a detailed overview of the readiness of their respective pilots and the overall manpower situation within the Air Force.Crucially, pilots who do not return to service after this assessment risk facing discharge from the military.The timing of this assessment coincides with a large-scale military exercise scheduled to take place in the occupied territories at the end of October.The exercise is expected to involve the participation of foreign air forces, including the United States Air Force. Commanders from these foreign air forces are set to meet with Bar during their visit to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.One of the factors influencing the chosen date is the protest by a significant number of pilots who ceased their voluntary service in July of this year. The Zionist military now aims to evaluate the state of readiness among this group and determine which pilots intend to continue their voluntary service.The Zionist military has confirmed these developments, emphasizing the need to assess the readiness of the Air Force thoroughly.In a statement, it mentioned that "The commander of the Air Force has instructed making calls to reservists with the goal of mapping out the readiness of the force and the return of reservists."During a session of a Knesset subcommittee in August, a senior officer from the Zionist military’s Intelligence Directorate issued a warning, highlighting that "The enemies recognize that this time the event is different and real." The full details of this warning were exclusively shared with the committee's chairman.In response, a senior official from Military Intelligence, underscored the gravity of the situation, noting, "Five election campaigns and several political stunts over the past few years have not had the effect of what is happening here and now with our enemies. They recognize that what is happening in ‘Israel’ this time is different and real."Maj.-Gen. Oded Basiuk, head of the Operations Directorate in the Zionist military, emphasized the urgency, stating, "This is the situation, my friends. This is the reality."In March, 37 reservist fighter pilots out of the 40 stationed at the IAF's 69th fighter squadron had declared their intention not to turn up for regular training flights in protest of the government's so-called ‘judicial’ overhaul.The reservists, who fly the strategic F-15i that is capable of attacking distant targets in the region, announced their decision to the senior commanders of the IAF and to their squadron commander. Instead of training, they have said they would hold a dialogue regarding the issue under debate outside of government offices.