Islam Times - Iranian intelligence forces in cooperation with the IRGC nabbed 7 terrorists affiliated with the ISIL group in Kerman, a provincial judicial source said.

The ISIL-affiliated elements were seeking to carry out terrorist operations inside Iran but were detained before being able to take any action, the source said.A case was filed in this regard and the following steps will be taken as soon as possible, he added.Back in August, a senior Iranian lawmaker declared the dismantling of a big terrorist team linked with the Israeli regime in the southeastern province of Kerman.