Tuesday 3 October 2023 - 22:54

Israeli Regime's Raid Leaves 17 Palestinian Injured

Israeli Regime
Every day, under various pretexts, the Israeli regime's forces attack the oppressed Palestinian people, leaving them martyred, injured, or detained; the Palestinians also carry out anti-Zionist operations in response to these crimes.

These wounded people, whose number is likely to increase at any moment, were shot and wounded by Israeli forces in Barqa village in the northwest of Nablus.

On the other hand, local Palestinian sources reported that the Jewish settlers continued to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local sources announced that since Tuesday morning, 820 settlers attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the pretext of the fourth day of the Jewish Eid al-Arsh with the support of the Israeli military.

Also, it is reported that the Israeli forces arrested 9 Palestinian children in Tal Al-Ramideh settlement in Hebron. 
