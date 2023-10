Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the influence of the United States in the Middle East is moving into demise.

Addressing a religious ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that betting on the US role in the region is delusive.His eminence indicated that the axis of resistance, especially in Lebanon and occupied Palestine, is becoming stronger along with time.Sayyed Safieddine pointed out that the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank frustrates all the schemes devised by the Israeli enemy, USA, and the Arab normalization states.