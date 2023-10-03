Armenia’s Ratification of ICC’s Rome Statute Step in Wrong Direction: Kremlin

Islam Times - Russia views Armenia’s ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an ill-considered move in terms of bilateral relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We doubt – and we have harbored doubts about this from the very start – that Armenia’s move to join the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is a sound decision in terms of bilateral relations. We still believe that it was an ill-considered decision,” he noted.Peskov highlighted that Armenia is a friendly country and a partner for Russia. “We definitely have a lot in common that ties us to the fraternal Armenian people. We have no doubt that these common ties will link us forever. However, we now of course have some additional questions that we must address to Armenia’s current leadership. They were sent to Armenia earlier,” the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.The Hague-based ICC earlier issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging that they were responsible for “the unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children. Moscow rejected the allegations, saying that Russia did not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction and considered the court’s decision to be legally void.