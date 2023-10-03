EU No Longer Can Give Weapons to Ukraine from Its Stockpiles: Media

Islam Times - European Union countries no longer can give weapons to Ukraine from their stockpiles without endangering their own security, Politico reports, citing a European official.

“We cannot keep on giving from our own stockpiles,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.According to the media outlet, “the official added that there is still robust public and political support for Ukraine’s fight, but ‘we’ve given everything that will not endanger our own security.'”A US administration official, in turn, told Politico that after 18 months of intense, industrial-scale combat, European stockpiles were running dry. The news outlet said, citing US officials, that the Pentagon still had weapons to send to Ukraine, but was “running out of money to replenish its own stockpiles.”The Wall Street Journal reported on October 2, citing Pentagon officials, that the US Department of Defense had $5.2 bln left to provide military support to Ukraine, which “is roughly equivalent to the value of the weaponry the Biden administration has sent to Ukraine over the last six months.”