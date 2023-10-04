Baltimore Shooting: Multiple Victims after Active shooter Situation at Morgan State University

Islam Times - Baltimore police responded to an active shooter situation involving multiple victims at Morgan State University Tuesday night.

Officials have confirmed the incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation and have lifted a shelter in place order, according to a post from the university on X.There was a “preliminary report of four individuals shot” somewhere on the university grounds, Baltimore City Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright told CNN.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was on scene at the university early Wednesday as law enforcement and school officials were handling the ongoing investigation, he posted on X.Both police and the university – a small HBCU in northeast Baltimore – had urged those on campus to shelter in place and avoid the area. They also asked concerned family members of students to avoid the campus area.“Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” the university said in a notice on its website. Police said they were responding to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.ATF Baltimore said its agents were assisting police in responding to the shooting.Morgan State is a historically Black university and had about 9,000 students enrolled in Fall 2022. The shooting occurred at the beginning of its Homecoming week as it prepared to welcome alumni and community members to campus for celebratory events including a pep rally, gala and parade.It also falls just days before a scheduled candlelight memorial service intended to honor university members who have died over the past year.