Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 11:35

Orthodox Jews Filmed Spitting at Christians in Occupied Al-Quds Old City

The incident sparked public outcry, as it was not the first of its kind and took place on 'Sukkot' – which Christians observe as the 'Feast of Tabernacles' – drawing thousands of Christian pilgrims annually to the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly condemned any attack on religious believers on Tuesday: “We will show zero tolerance against those who harm worshipers,” he claimed, stressing, “we will take urgent steps against such actions.”

Meanwhile, Zionist Foreign Minister Eli Cohen claimed in an equally stern statement: “I condemn the ugly act of spitting on Christians and harming any person due to their religion or beliefs. This phenomenon does not represent the values of Judaism.”
