0
Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 11:47

Indian Army Begins Search Op. for 23 Missing Soldiers After Flash Flood

Story Code : 1085946
Indian Army Begins Search Op. for 23 Missing Soldiers After Flash Flood
"Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River," the army described the natural disaster in a statement, saying "23 personnel have been reported missing."

"Some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush," the statement added. "Search operations are underway."

The army stated the Chungthang dam upstream had released water into the Teesta River, which was already a dangerous 15 feet higher than usual.

A video released by an Indian army spokesman showed a thick torrent of raging brown water sweeping down a thickly forested valley, with roads washed away and power lines ripped down.

The remote area lies close to India's border with Nepal, and Lhonak Lake sits at the base of a glacier in the snowy peaks that surround Kangchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain.

Flash floods are common during the monsoon season, which begins in June and normally withdraws from the Indian subcontinent by the end of September. By October, the heaviest of the monsoon rains are usually over.

Experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
4 October 2023
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
4 October 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
4 October 2023
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
3 October 2023
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
3 October 2023
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
3 October 2023
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
3 October 2023
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
2 October 2023
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023