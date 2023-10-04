0
Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 11:51

Iran Praises 3+3 As Effective Mechanism for Caucasus Issues

Story Code : 1085949
Iran Praises 3+3 As Effective Mechanism for Caucasus Issues
Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remark in a meeting with Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, in Tehran on Tuesday as the two discussed the latest developments in the region and the 3+3 cooperation format, which includes the three South Caucasus countries of Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plus Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

Amir Abdollahian underscored the Islamic Republic’s principled and unchanging policy to safeguard international borders and the territorial integrity of regional countries.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the need to resolve regional issues through cooperation among countries of the region, calling the 3+3 format an “effective mechanism to resolve regional issues without the interference of foreign powers.”

Amir Abdollahian also expressed Iran’s readiness to send humanitarian aid to the internally-displaced people in Karabakh, a landlocked disputed region in the Caucasus that lies within Azerbaijan’s borders.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend of Iran-Armenia relations and expressed hope that the volume of trade between the two countries will increase to the targeted level of three billion dollars by expediting the implementation of joint agreements.

The Iranian foreign minister also placed a premium on devising a comprehensive and long-term cooperation document to expand and deepen bilateral relations.

Grigoryan, for his part, lauded the growing economic relations between the two countries and in line with the goals set by Tehran and Yerevan.

The Armenian security chief expressed his gratitude for the principled positions of Iran in supporting the territorial integrity of Armenia and welcomed the 3+3 negotiation framework.

“Armenia is determined to expand and deepen its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Grigoryan said, adding, “It regards as important and constructive Iran's role in the developments in the South Caucasus and the establishment of lasting peace [in the region].”

Earlier in the day, Armenia received more than 50 tons of humanitarian aid from Iran, including tents, blankets, food, heaters, sanitary packages and other basic needs for displaced people.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
4 October 2023
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
4 October 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
4 October 2023
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
3 October 2023
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
3 October 2023
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
3 October 2023
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
3 October 2023
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
2 October 2023
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023