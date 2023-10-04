0
Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 11:57

US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 1085951
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
"We don’t have a formal framework and we don’t have the terms ready to be signed," said US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel during a press briefing. "There’s still lots of work to do, and we’re continuing to work that process."

"We don’t have a formal framework, but the key elements of a pathway, of course, have been on the table. And that’s something that we’re continuing to work toward," he also said.

On Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that "all parties have formulated a basic framework for what we can strive for," and noted that the Americans are cautious about explicitly disclosing the details and demands from each side of the agreement.

According to Kirby, several common denominators are moving the agreement forward - chief among them is Iran, which threatens the United States, Saudi Arabia and the ‘Israeli’ entity. "We cannot say that we discussed something definitive," he said.

The existence of a basic infrastructure for an agreement between Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ was already reported in August in the "Wall Street Journal," which claimed that there were "general outlines" for the agreement between the two sides. According to the various reports, Saudi Arabia has made it clear that it will not settle for less than the promises that require the US to protect it if it faces an attack - such as the one attributed to Iran in September 2019, when Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were targeted.

Additionally, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself said last month in an interview with "Fox News" that the kingdom is getting closer to normalization with ‘Israel,’ and spoke of the Zionist entity’s need to "make life easier for the Palestinians" - but did not mention the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
4 October 2023
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
4 October 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
4 October 2023
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
3 October 2023
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
3 October 2023
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
3 October 2023
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
3 October 2023
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
2 October 2023
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023