Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 11:58

Syrian Army Gets Rid of Dozens of Takfiris through Bombing Terror Bastions in Idlib

State-run SANA news agency, citing a statement issued by the Syrian Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, reported that the strikes were in retaliation for the recent terrorist attacks on the positions of Syrian Army troops and government-held towns.

The statement said the operations destroyed the headquarters and weapons caches of members of the so-called Ansar al-Tawhid [Supporters of Monotheism] Takfiri group.

Dozens of terrorists, among them high-profile commanders, were among the fatalities, it added.

Syrian government troops also intercepted and shot down two combat drones operated by militants over an area in the neighboring Aleppo province.

The operation came after Russia’s Defense Ministry warned that members of Takfiri terrorist outfits were planning to stage attacks in Syria’s northwestern provinces of Latakia, Idlib and Aleppo against the positions of Syrian and Russian military forces.

Deputy Chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria Major General Oleg Yegorov said on Tuesday that the center had received information that the extremists were set to carry out the assaults.

He said Russian and Syrian forces would adopt proper measures to repel the attacks.
