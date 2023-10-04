Thousands Rally in Munich Against Lethal Arms Supplies to Ukraine

Islam Times - Thousands of people have taken to the streets in the south German city of Munich, calling for an end to arms supplies to Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in the former Soviet state.

According to local reports, protesters attended the rally, dubbed 'Munich Stands up for Freedom Without Weapons', on Tuesday, as the country marked its 33rd German Unity Day, which commemorates the official unification of East and West Germany.Footage shows protesters marching through the city center towards the Marienplatz square of the Bavarian capital, as they held banners and placards, with a number of speakers, including politician Jurgen Todenhofer and author Markus Krall addressing the crowds from a stage.The demonstrators also demanded Germany’s immediate exit from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO], as they protested against giving more weapons to Ukraine.The latest development comes amid growing concerns among German citizens over the potential delivery of more weapons to Ukraine.People in Germany have repeatedly denounced the West's supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine, demanding the de-escalation of the ongoing crisis.Back in May, Germany said it had received an official request from Ukraine to provide it with Taurus air-to-surface missiles, which would allow Kiev to strike well inside the Russian territory with their range of more than 500 kilometers.In the same month, Berlin unveiled its biggest armaments package for Ukraine, including tanks, missile systems, and combat vehicles worth 2.7 billion euros.High-tech German-made Leopard 2A6 tanks sought by Kiev have already been put to use at the frontlines, and the medium-range Iris-T missile system from Germany is also helping to bolster Ukraine against Russian forces.West’s delivery of powerful weapons to Ukraine comes despite Moscow’s constant warning that the move will escalate the war.The West, however, continues to provide Ukraine with military equipment worth tens of billions of dollars since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February last year.