Zionist Regime Surrounded from All Sides: Iranian Adviser

Islam Times - An adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) highlighted the Israeli regime’s deteriorating conditions in the region, saying the Zionists have been besieged by the resistance forces from four directions.

Iran regards the issue of Palestine as an overriding matter, because the insecurity that has engulfed the region in recent years will prevail until Zionism is not eliminated, Hamidreza Moqaddamfar said in a televised interview on Wednesday.Pointing to the remarks made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei about Palestine, he said even the Zionist regime’s think tanks, intellectuals and security officials have admitted that Israel is experiencing its darkest situation of the past 80 years.“Today the Zionist regime has been besieged and the resistance front has surrounded them from the north, south, east and west,” Moqaddamfar stated.He noted that the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon acts as a “robust and formidable dam” that is the biggest threat to the Zionist regime.The Israeli regime is also encountering big problems inside the occupied territories and is faced with the threat of the West Bank, he added.In remarks on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Zionist regime is on the verge of annihilation.The Leader considered the Palestinian youth and the Palestinian anti-usurpation and anti-oppression movement to be livelier and more prepared today than ever, saying, "God willing, this movement will come to fruition and as Imam (Khomeini) described the usurping regime as a cancer, this regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces in the entire region."